Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

