Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

