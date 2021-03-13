Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.71. 24,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

