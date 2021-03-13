Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $947,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 78.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $148.00 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.