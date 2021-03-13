Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $847,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

