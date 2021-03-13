Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.48 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

