Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.04 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

