Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.70 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,394 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 227.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,699 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 204.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

