Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

CTVA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,705. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

