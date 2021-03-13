Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $971,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,972,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

