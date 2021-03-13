Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $829,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.46. 297,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

