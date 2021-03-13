Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 9,076 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $240.25 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

