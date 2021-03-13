Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,295,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.75 on Wednesday, hitting $2,026.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,645. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,003.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,740.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

