Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $575,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

