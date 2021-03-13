Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $548,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $112.83 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

