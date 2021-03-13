Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $941,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 294,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 96,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

