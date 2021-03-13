Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 40,340 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

