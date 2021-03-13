Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 22,104 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,025,000 after buying an additional 1,482,825 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1,556.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481,962 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in MetLife by 542.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $60.91. 180,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

