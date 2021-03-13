Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 116,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. 1,249,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,523,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

