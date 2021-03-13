Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.24. The company had a trading volume of 97,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $387.32. The stock has a market cap of $377.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

