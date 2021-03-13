Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.05. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

