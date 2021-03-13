Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

