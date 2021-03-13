Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 9,436 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

