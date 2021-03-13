Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

