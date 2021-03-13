Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

ANET opened at $279.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

