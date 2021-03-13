Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

