Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,918,313.66 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52.

On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30.

On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

Shares of K opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $34,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

