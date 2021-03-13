Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280 in the last three months. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

