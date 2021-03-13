KBC Group NV Sells 3,263 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.