KBC Group NV Sells 1,879 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 42.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 159.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.46 million, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.