KBC Group NV Sells 14,840 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of HT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

