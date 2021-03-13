KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Realogy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of RLGY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

