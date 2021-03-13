KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 12,921 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $69.29 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.