KBC Group NV Purchases New Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of GME opened at $264.50 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

