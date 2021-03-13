KBC Group NV Purchases 8,051 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in News were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

