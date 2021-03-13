KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.12 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.