KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Athene were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

