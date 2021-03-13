KBC Group NV Invests $158,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

