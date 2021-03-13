KBC Group NV Has $457,000 Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.43 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.