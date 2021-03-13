KBC Group NV Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Photronics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.04 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

