KBC Group NV Has $208,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.