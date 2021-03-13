KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,364. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

