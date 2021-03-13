KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,080 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

