KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

