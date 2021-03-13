KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 210,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

VNE stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

