KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

