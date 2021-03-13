Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 265.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.