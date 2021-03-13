Kalos Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.93. 2,107,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,566,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $232.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

