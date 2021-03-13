Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,141,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

