Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 77,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,581. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

